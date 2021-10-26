scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor says Helen remake broke her ‘physically and mentally’

Janhvi Kapoor feels that if she doesn’t feel absolutely exhausted and drained by a filming schedule, then perhaps she hasn’t given it everything.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021 7:50:30 pm
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor had a difficult time shooting for Helen. (Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor had a rather difficult time shooting for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi said that it broke her physically and mentally. However, she also feels that if she doesn’t feel absolutely exhausted and drained by a filming schedule, then perhaps she hasn’t given it everything.

The actor told Film Companion, “I think I’m a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like if I’m not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven’t given it my everything. And I think that’s something I’m learning from the film I’m doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I am on right now feels like a holiday.”

Elaborating further, she said, “I am shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I’m like, ‘I’m not suffering enough’. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I’ve delivered which isn’t always necessary I think.”

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi. She also has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in her kitty.

