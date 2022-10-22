scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor says dad Boney Kapoor isn’t rich enough to pay producers to cast her in films: ‘It must be on merit’

Janhvi Kapoor addressed the criticisms that have dogged her since before she even started out in the film industry, and said that she has analysed her career and come to a conclusion.

janhvi-kapoorJanhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor admitted that her film industry connections might have scored her a big break in Bollywood, but said that after her first couple of films, the fact that she has been getting high-profile offers suggests that filmmakers have responded to her talent.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi said that she cannot afford to pay people to cast her in movies, and that she has been getting work purely on the basis of her talent.

Asked if she’s over the criticisms that have dogged her from day one, she said, “I’ve analysed this on the basis of the kind of opportunities that I’m getting. My first film, yes, perhaps there was a curiosity about me being Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter. And maybe that curiosity extended to my second film. But what about the ones after that? They’ve seen me now. What curiosity could there possibly be anymore?”

She continued, “Now if I’m getting any work, it must be on the merit of what they think I can offer. It’s not like I’m paying people to take me (in their films). I’m not that rich. Nor is my dad. They must’ve appreciated something about me. Nobody is so large-hearted that they’d launch a star-kid and take a monetary loss.”

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She followed it up with a lead role in Zoya Akhtar’s short film for the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. Janhvi has also starred in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and Good Luck Jerry. She will next be seen in Mili. Up next, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal.

