Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan pose together in this unseen photo: ‘The angelic devil and the devilish angel’

A new photo of contemporaries and Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan was recently shared on Instagram by their trainer Namrata Purohit. In the unseen picture, the trio can be sporting a dazzling smile for the camera.

Namrata had captioned the post, “The angelic devil and the devilish angel! Love both ❤️ @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor let’s go back!”

The post was met with a lot of love by their fans, who flooded Instagram with heart and fire emojis. The image seems to be from the time when the girls had taken off for a small vacation together. In fact, in April, both Janhvi and Sara had travelled to the Maldives at the same time. While Sara had taken a vacay with her mother and actor Amrita Singh, Janhvi was there with her team.

The pair had even featured together in a workout video at the time, which had taken the internet by a storm. Both Sara and Janhvi are frequently snapped heading out of their pilates session together.

On the work front, while Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry in her kitty, Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.