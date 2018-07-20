Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor on competition with Sara Ali Khan: Excited to see what she’ll bring to screen

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak hit the screens on Friday, July 20 Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak hit the screens on Friday, July 20

It seems to be the year of the newcomers in Bollywood, and debutante Janhvi Kapoor says she is excited as an audience to see fresh faces but it is unfortunate that she and another aspiring actor, Sara Ali Khan, have been pitted against each other.

Daughter of late actor Sridevi, Janhvi makes her debut with Shashank Khaitan-directed Dhadak, while Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, will foray into Bollywood with Kedarnath later this year.

Janhvi, 21, has high hopes for Sara and believes actors can coexist as it is not “the survival of the fittest kind of situation”.

“I’m really excited to see so many new faces, so much new talent. I’ve had the pleasure to know Sara. I think she’s stunning, she is full of so much life and energy. I’m so excited to see what she’ll bring. So I know she’s going to kill it,” Janhvi told PTI.

Asked about 2018 being the year of newcomers, Janhvi revealed that she had often been asked about her ‘competition’ with Sara while her co-star Ishaan Khatter escaped such questions.

“Over the course of this past month, I’ve been asked about competition a lot. I find it odd because Ishaan hasn’t been asked about it. And I think that’s because I’m a girl. It’s sad that sometimes we make it about how only one of the girls can be successful because we are very capable of being happy for each other. I think it’s not a nice thing to put on the young girls in our society. I don’t think it’s survival of the fittest kind of situation. Coexisting is natural and it should be encouraged amongst young girls…”

Khatter made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and Sunny Deol’s son, Karan, is set to enter films with home production, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is expected to release later this year.

Dhadak is the Hindi adaptation of critically-acclaimed 2016 Marathi film Sairat.

