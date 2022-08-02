Janhvi Kapoor on whether she wants to be cast opposite Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan: ‘Thoda odd hoga…’

August 2, 2022 2:16:22 pm
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is rather uncertain about working with superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Janhvi, who is revelling in the success of her latest release Good Luck Jerry, was asked if she would like to share screen space with the three Khans, to which the actor responded saying it would be ‘odd’.
Janhvi told NDTV, “They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I would love to work with them.” Asked to name a male star that she thinks she would look good with on screen, she answered Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor.
Janhvi is working with Varun for the upcoming film, Bawaal, and they had shot across several locations in Europe. Recently, Varun had announced the wrap of the film with a post, “Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko.”
View this post on Instagram
The story of Bawaal is penned by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who also wrote the script with Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain and husband Nitesh Tiwari.
Subscriber Only Stories
Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline, as well as Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Mili also marks her first collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor. Recently, during a chat with Film Companion, Janhvi revealed that she had nudged her father to take up acting. “I said, ‘Do it. Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?’ I really think if he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have tried acting,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
Latest News
Janhvi Kapoor on whether she wants to be cast opposite Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan: ‘Thoda odd hoga…’
‘Split under the tank was one of my favourite shots’: Tiger Shroff impresses with his stunt move
2 years later, hope for justice in Beirut explosion fades
iQOO 9T launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Check details
Delhi: Over 24 labourers working at Central Vista project injured after vehicle rams into cluster bus
UP: After row over recital of ‘kalma’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked
World is safer place following Ayman al-Zawahiri’s death: US Secretary Blinken
Punjab: Man kills wife after slitting her throat in Ludhiana, arrested
Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno
Happy Birthday Devi Sri Prasad: When Kamal Haasan called him the next Ilaiyaraaaja
How Ethereum’s Merge could fix NFT’s energy consumption issue
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs