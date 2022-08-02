Janhvi Kapoor on whether she wants to be cast opposite Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan: ‘Thoda odd hoga…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is rather uncertain about working with superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Janhvi, who is revelling in the success of her latest release Good Luck Jerry, was asked if she would like to share screen space with the three Khans, to which the actor responded saying it would be ‘odd’.

Janhvi told NDTV, “They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I would love to work with them.” Asked to name a male star that she thinks she would look good with on screen, she answered Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Janhvi is working with Varun for the upcoming film, Bawaal, and they had shot across several locations in Europe. Recently, Varun had announced the wrap of the film with a post, “Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko.”

The story of Bawaal is penned by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who also wrote the script with Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain and husband Nitesh Tiwari.

Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline, as well as Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Mili also marks her first collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor. Recently, during a chat with Film Companion, Janhvi revealed that she had nudged her father to take up acting. “I said, ‘Do it. Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?’ I really think if he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have tried acting,” she said.