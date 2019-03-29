Janhvi Kapoor to play double role in Rooh-Afza

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, is all set to take up her next big challenge. Janhvi will play the lead role in producer Dinesh Vijan’s next titled Rooh-Afza. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

In Rooh-Afza, Janhvi will be seen playing two characters – Roohi and Afsana and we are guessing this is going to be a double role. The double-role trope was quite popular in Hindi films until the 90s though not many have attempted it since. Sridevi’s performance in Chaalbaaz is still remembered by her fans and Janhvi will surely have big shoes to fill.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “For Rooh-Afza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors. Comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that.”

Producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who has also co-written Rooh-Afza, said, “We took some time to finalize the female lead. Besides being pretty, she needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won’t believe she is the same girl in the next one. It is not an easy switch for an actor. It is the perfect casting.”

The film is being directed by Hardik Mehta and is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020. This is Hardik’s first feature film.

Apart from Rooh-Afza, Janhvi Kapoor is also working on the Gunjan Saxena biopic. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.