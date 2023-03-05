scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi’s death brought her a weird sense of relief: ‘I deserve this horrible thing..’

Janhvi Kapoor discussed the aftermath of Sridevi's passing and discussed how she coped with it.

janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor remembered her mother Sridevi with an emotional note. (Photo: Janhvi/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed how she dealt with the loss of her mother-actor Sridevi, and the strange feeling of relief which she experienced after her death. 

In an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Janhvi said, “When I lost mom, of course there was this huge tragedy, there was a hole in my heart. But there was this horrible feeling of ‘something bad has happened’ to justify all the great things in my life and all the privilege and the things that I got easily which I heard my entire life. I thought ‘Ok now something bad has happened. I deserve this. I deserve this horrible thing that has happened to me. It was a weird sense of relief.’

 

Talking about coping with Sridevi’s death, Janhvi said that being in front of the camera is the closest she will ever feel to Sridevi because she often kept telling her to give her best shot in her first film. Janhvi said that the last conversation she had with Sridevi was about her debut film and the month her mother died is a blur to her.

Also read |Chris Rock slams Will Smith for Oscar slap: 'But I'm not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah crying…'

The actor recalled Sridevi calling her “laddo” and revealed how she spent most of the time at work, even if much of the time was blurry following her death. Janhvi added, “I don’t think I remember anything. That entire month was a blur for me and a long time after that was also a blur.” Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai where she was attending a wedding. 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili. Next, she has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. 

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 19:29 IST
Once accused of orchestrating an attack on himself to get security cover, politician-turned-entertainer now flaunts Punjab Police security in reels

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
