Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi’s death brought her a weird sense of relief: ‘I deserve this horrible thing..’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed how she dealt with the loss of her mother-actor Sridevi, and the strange feeling of relief which she experienced after her death.

In an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Janhvi said, “When I lost mom, of course there was this huge tragedy, there was a hole in my heart. But there was this horrible feeling of ‘something bad has happened’ to justify all the great things in my life and all the privilege and the things that I got easily which I heard my entire life. I thought ‘Ok now something bad has happened. I deserve this. I deserve this horrible thing that has happened to me. It was a weird sense of relief.’

Talking about coping with Sridevi’s death, Janhvi said that being in front of the camera is the closest she will ever feel to Sridevi because she often kept telling her to give her best shot in her first film. Janhvi said that the last conversation she had with Sridevi was about her debut film and the month her mother died is a blur to her.

The actor recalled Sridevi calling her “laddo” and revealed how she spent most of the time at work, even if much of the time was blurry following her death. Janhvi added, “I don’t think I remember anything. That entire month was a blur for me and a long time after that was also a blur.” Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai where she was attending a wedding.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili. Next, she has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.