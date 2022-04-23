Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi ‘was obsessed’ with the meaning of her name: ‘She would keep looking at me and telling me…’

Janhvi Kapoor has often spoken about her bond with her family members. In an interview, she described dad Boney Kapoor, sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and brother Arjun Kapoor as her mentors in life. Now, she has spoken about how her mother, the late actor Sridevi, was “obsessed” with her name.

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she was named after Urmila Matondkar’s character in the film Judaai. “No, I was not named after Urmila’s character in Judaai. I think dad just really liked the name from before the film and mom did too,” she said, adding, “I think mom was really obsessed with the idea that the meaning of it was purity and she would keep looking at me and keep telling me that I look pure and pure soul and things like that. So I feel it really resonated with her in that sense.”

On the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of films in the pipeline. Two of them, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, are Hindi remakes of Tamil and Malayalam films, respectively. When asked if she would like to star in any regional film, Janhvi said she “really want to do a South film, whether it’s Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam.”

“I have been such a fan of their cinema for such a long time now and I think I’m just waiting for the right opportunity,” she said, adding that regional cinema has a charm. She said the films in the South Industry “appeal to a more localised audience and that it is more relatable and more colloquial in that sense.”

Janhvi is currently filming Bawaal, in which she shares screen space with Varun Dhawan.