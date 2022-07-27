scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor reveals current equation with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter, says they texted recently: ‘He was like…’

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her equation with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, whom she was rumoured to be dating some years ago.

July 27, 2022 3:45:58 pm
Dhadak collection Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan KhatterJanhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared screen space in Dhadak.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about her current equation with Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi and Ishaan made their Bollywood debut together in 2018’s Dhadak. They were also rumoured to be dating.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi was asked if she’s still in touch with Ishaan, four years after Dhadak came out. Janhvi said that even though they don’t talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.

When told that people still talk about Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor appeared to be surprised. She said, “Mere se toh nahi baat kar rahe (They aren’t saying anything to me).”

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor says she was told to be ‘calculative’ to succeed in Bollywood: ‘Post more about work and less about parties’

She continued, “No, no, it was a very special film. We’re so busy now in our own lives. But every time we meet, there’s a warmth. In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny.'”

Dhadak, a remake of Marathi hit Sairat, was a critical and commercial success, and launched Janhvi Kapoor as a Bollywood star. She has since appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, the coming-of-age drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the horror comedy Roohi, and will next be seen in GoodLuck Jerry. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, starred in Mira Nair’s Netflix adaptation of A Suitable Boy, and Khaali Peeli. He has Pippa and Phone Bhoot in the pipeline.

