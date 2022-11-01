Janhvi Kapoor reveals Boney Kapoor likes both Punjabi and south Indian dishes, watch Kapil Sharma’s funny reaction

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with her father and producer Boney Kapoor. The duo will be promoting their upcoming survival drama Mili on Kapil Sharma’s show.

This is the first time Janhvi will be working with her father in a professional capacity, since being launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in 2018 with Dhadak.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, Kapil Sharma as usual is seen pulling the leg of his celebrity guests, as he first teases Janhvi Kapoor about her ‘papa’ Boney Kapoor dropping her to school, and then finally to Kapil’s sets. Kapil is then seen quizzing Boney about his favourite cuisine, and the producer reveals that he likes to gorge on both Punjabi and south Indian dishes. Boney’s late wife and actor Sridevi was a Tamilian.

Janhvi revealed that Boney likes both cuisines equally, idlis as well as parathas, making Kapil react with the hilarious jibe: “Wo dikh raha hai.”

Later, Janhvi Kapoor is seen grooving to her mother’s iconic song “Hawa Hawai” with various The Kapil Sharma Show actors.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.