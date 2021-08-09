Janhvi Kapoor returns with Aksa gang and brings Kajol along, Arjun Kapoor is ‘consumed’ by the video

Jahnvi Kapoor and her Aksa gang are back with yet another performance, adding to the ever-increasing fan base of the popular videos. This time, we even have Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal making an appearance, so to say.

In yet another edition to her viral collection of gigs Janhvi Kapoor does with her group of friends, the actor picks the song “Qayamat” from Deewane starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar. But, like always the ‘Aksa gang’, as these group of friends call themselves, adds its own funny twist to each move.

In the video that Janhvi shared on her Instagram handle, we see some of the regular faces from her gang in the video, while some new ones too. From dancing with a hand shower to slipping in the bathtub, the video shot in a hotel room is full of Janhvi and her friends’ candid movements. The high point being two of her buddies showing faces of Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal on their phone screens on the lyrics “Yeh Kajal”. And yes, the gang even faints in the end.

Janhvi’s Aksa gang not just has her fans drooling over the viral video, they also have a celeb following. But among the first ones to react was Kajal Aggarwal herself. She commented, “BahaHahahahhahahahahahahahha love it !!” Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor, like always, did not miss a chance to pull her leg. On her “Qayamat” clip, he wrote, “The sheer arbid nature of this video is consuming me.”

Janhvi has previously performed with the Aksa gang on “Naaka Mukka”, Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and Cardi B’s “Up”.