Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her death anniversary

It was exactly a year ago that Sridevi left us at the age of 54. On her death anniversary, her daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor paid a tribute to the Chandni of Bollywood.

On Instagram, Janhvi posted a photo of her hands intertwined with that of her mother. She captioned the photo, “My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it.”

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018. After the news broke, there was an effusion of grief from the film fraternity and beyond. This included the stars of the Indian film industry like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan. PM Modi also expressed his sadness and paid his condolences to the bereaved family.

Sridevi’s passing left a gaping hole in Indian cinema. She was last seen posthumously in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which released in December last year.

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in Julie (1975). She went on to become one of the biggest female actors, and was often called the first Indian female superstar. She was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, by the government of India.

Before that, Sridevi appeared in a starring role in the 2017 film MOM. The film received good critical reviews and was a box office success.

Janhvi is also following in her mother’s footsteps. She made her Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar production Dhadak in July last year, in which she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat. Despite lukewarm reviews, it became a commercial success.