Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor recreates Anupamaa dialogue with Aksa Gang in new video, Alia Bhatt says ‘hilarious’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a reel with her Aksa Gang.

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor is back with her Aksa Gang. (Photo: Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday recreated a popular Anupamaa dialogue with her Aksa Gang. In the video, Janhvi is seen lip-syncing Rupali Ganguli’s character Anupamaa’s dialogue which goes, “Main ghoomoon, phiroon, nachoon gaaon, hasu, kheloon, bahar jaaon, akeli jaaon, kisi aur ek saath jaaon, jahaan jaoon, jaise bhi jaaon, aapko kya?”

The clip was part of a video of Janhvi having a blast with her Aksa gang. The video received much love from Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. While Alia wrote, “Hilarious,” Tara commented, “Best bro!”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is full of such reels and hilarity, presumably the reason why she has such a huge fan following. Janhvi has previously performed with her Aksa gang on “Naaka Mukka”, Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and Cardi B’s “Up”. Her hilarious videos never fail to go viral, and one of the most popular ones paid tribute to both Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal.

Recently, Janhvi featured with Sara Ali Khan in a fun promotional video for the show House of the Dragon. In the clip, Janhvi quizzed Sara on the original series, Game of Thrones, and flaunted her Dothraki (a language in the series) when Sara couldn’t get them right. Prior to this, both the stars had featured together on Koffee with Karan Season 7.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in the pipeline, including Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi.

