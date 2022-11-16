scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor recalls the time when an Italian man hit on Sridevi, Boney Kapoor rushed from India to be with her: ‘Dad got so flustered’

Janhvi Kapoor recalls the time when an Italian guy hit on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor rushed to Italy to be with her.

boney kapoor, srideviSridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor often shares anecdotes about her late mother Sridevi and in a recent interview, the Good Luck Jerry actor spoke about the time when an Italian man hit on Sridevi while she was there to shop for some furniture and Boney Kapoor rushed to be with her.

In a chat with Vogue, Janhvi recalled that Sridevi was in Italy to shop for some furniture for their Chennai home when a local guy left her ‘shell-shocked’. “Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for this home, and some Italian guy hit on her. She was travelling with a friend, and was shell-shocked and exclaimed, ‘How dare he talk to me?’ As a joke, her friend told dad, who got so flustered, he left Khushi and me behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her,” she said.

Janhvi added, “They ended up having a little honeymoon there. I’ve always been such a huge romantic, and a big part of that comes from having seen the relationship between my parents.”

 

As Janhvi spoke more about her house in Chennai, she elaborated on the many photos that are displayed in the house. “I think my favourite photos are definitely the ones of mum and dad from before I was born,” she said. Janhvi then added, “You can see their journey, their tentativeness in their initial photos.”

Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. The actor was recently seen in her father’s production Mili. Her upcoming films include Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

