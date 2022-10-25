scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor recalls how Sridevi wanted Boney Kapoor to stop smoking: ‘She said I won’t eat non-veg till you stop smoking’

Janhvi Kapoor is presently promoting her upcoming film Mili. The film releases in theatres on November 4.

Janhvi Kapoor, who will next be seen in Mili, has been promoting her upcoming film aggressively. The film’s trailer hinted that it has a strong father-daughter relationship at its core and in real life too, Janhvi shares a very warm relationship with her father, producer Boney Kapoor. In a recent chat, Janhvi recounted how she and her sister Khushi would often destroy Boney’s cigarettes in their growing up years.

Janhvi recalled, in a chat with Pinkvilla, that Boney was smoking a lot in the mid-2000s and her mother, late actor Sridevi was very concerned about it. “Papa was smoking a lot. I think it was around the time of No Entry, Wanted and every morning me and Khushi would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets so either we’d go and cut up his cigarettes or I’d open it and put toothpaste on it. Different different things we’d do every day. Nothing worked and Mom would also keep fighting with him,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor recalled that at the time Sridevi gave up eating non-vegetarian food, even though it was not recommended by the doctors, because she wanted Boney to stop smoking. “She became vegetarian. She said I won’t eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more and she was like no. And Papa would beg her,” she said.

The Roohi actor shared that Boney Kapoor ultimately gave up smoking approximately 4-5 years ago. She said, “Then finally, 4-5 years ago, he was like she wanted me to stop, I couldn’t do it then. I’ll do it now and he just stopped.” Janhvi’s mother Sridevi passed away in February 2018.

Apart from Mili, Janhvi’s upcoming films include Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

