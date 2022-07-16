Janhvi Kapoor reacts to comparisons with Nayanthara ahead of Good Luck Jerry: ‘Was compared to my mom, I’m immune’

Janhvi Kapoor in a new interview addressed the inevitable comparisons that will be made between her and actor Nayanthara after her next release Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi’s upcoming film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara.

Janhvi told RJ Siddharth Kannan that she should have realised the gravity of the situation earlier, but is recognising it now. She said that she’s been compared to others from the very beginning of her career, including her mother, the late actor Sridevi, and so she isn’t bothered by comparisons anymore.

She said, “This should’ve been something that played in my head earlier, but it didn’t. But now that you’ve mentioned it, I should’ve thought about it earlier. But honestly, the pressure of comparisons and expectations has hounded me from the start of my career. My first film was also a remake. And also, I was being compared to my mom, who was, I think, the greatest actor of all time. So, I’m immune to the comparison thing a little bit.”

She added, “Our film is very different (from the original). The character of Jerry is not at all like Nayanthara’s character. Firstly, our film is set in north India. I play a Bihari girl in Punjab. So, her personality, the way she speaks, characterisation, everything is different.”

Good Luck Jerry, co-produced by Aanand L Rai and the original film’s producer Subaskaran Allirajah, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Marketing has completely downplayed the remake angle, highlighting the rustic setting and Janhvi’s performance instead.