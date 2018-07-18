Follow Us:
Before Dhadak, here are some rare photos of Janhvi Kapoor

Ever since the announcement of Dhadak, cinephiles have been excited to watch Janhvi Kapoor on the 70 mm screen. Her photos from her gym sessions, dance classes, family outings and now the promotions of Dhadak have created quite a stir among her fans.

janhvi kapoor rare photos Janhvi Kapoor has always been a stunner.

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Dhadak. Also starring Ishaan Khatter, the love story will be out in the theatres this Friday. Ever since the announcement of the movie, cinephiles have been excited to watch the young Kapoor on the 70 mm screen. Her photos from her gym sessions, dance classes, family outings and now the promotions of Dhadak have created quite a stir among her fans.

As we scrolled through her many fan pages on social media, we get hold of the 21-year-old actor’s never-seen-before photos. Janhvi has always been a stunner. Be it her de-glam avatar or her diva avatar, the young actor hasn’t failed to impress.

janhvi kapoor photos This collage of Janhvi Kapoor’s photos shows her in her different moods.

Janhvi essays the role of a Rajasthani girl Parthavi in Dhadak. The movie is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat starring debutants Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The film was directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule.

dhadak actor janhvi kapoor images Janhvi Kapoor strikes a pose for the camera. janhvi kapoor rare images An endearing click of Janhvi Kapoor from her childhood days.

Janhvi has often sent the paparazzi into a frenzy. Talking about all the attention she gets as soon as she is in the public eye, she told indianexpress.com, “Although, I am thankful and flattered with this kind of attention, I know I have done nothing to deserve it. Hopefully, after this film, people will appreciate me enough. Then, I will feel I have earned it a little bit but as of now, I know it’s not me. I can’t be attached to it. I can’t take it too seriously.”

janhvi kapoor with father boney kapoor A candid click of Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi, the elder daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has the pressure of taking forward the legacy of her late mother. When we asked the debutant about her mother’s first reaction when she expressed her wish of being an actor, she recalled, “There were a lot of sounds. There was a lot of ‘Aiyyo!’, but I think she knew that the bug had bitten this poor girl.”

See rare photos of Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor

janhvi kapoor images Janhvi Kapoor with a friend. janhvi kapoor rare photos Janhvi Kapoor has always been a stunner. janhvi kapoor with mother sridevi This photo of Janhvi Kapoor with mother Sridevi is beyond adorable. janhvi kapoor with sister khushi kapoor Janhvi Kapoor with younger sister Khushi Kapoor. janhvi kapoor photos with father boney kapoor Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor. janhvi kapoor beautiful photos Janhvi Kapoor will make a debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak. janhvi kapoor childhood photos Janhvi Kapoor is as cute as a button in these childhood photographs. janhvi kapoor images Janhvi Kapoor and her friend clicked at a party.

Now if Janhvi will live up to the expectations of the audience or not will be known on July 20 when Dhadak will out in the cinemas.

