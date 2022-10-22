Janhvi Kapoor rolls her eyes as she’s asked about getting preferential treatment on Koffee with Karan: ‘I love Sara, she loves me’

Janvhi Kapoor reacted to claims that Karan Johar was partial towards her on Koffee with Karan, while her fellow guest on the show, Sara Ali Khan, was treated unfairly. Janhvi said that the controversy took them all by surprise because they’re on great terms with each other.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi said that Karan was ‘overcompensating’ for a mix-up that happened on the show, and felt that he needed to compliment her excessively. Viewers had alleged that while Janhvi received glowing praise from Karan, Sara was made fun of for her outfits, and was asked troubling personal questions about the breakup of her parents’ marriage.

Asked about it, Janhvi rolled her eyes, and said, “God. You know, it’s not that deep. I love Karan, Karan loves me. I love Sara, Sara loves me. Karan loves Sara. It’s all good. But if it gave people a kick to assume that there was some partiality, then that’s on them. There honestly wasn’t any of that. Karan was overcompensating. I think he clarified also…”

In the season finale of KwK, Karan told audiences what actually went down in the episode. He said that Janhvi had erroneously been declared the winner of the rapid fire round, and had already delivered an acceptance speech when she was told that Sara had actually won. Karan felt bad that Janhvi was going home empty handed, so he showered her with compliments.

Janhvi continued, “You know how it is, when you’re genuinely close to people, you don’t try to put on a facade. How are you with your friends? Don’t you pull their leg? There’s always been a freeness with which the three of us interact with each other, and Karan’s too much of a well-wisher to everyone in his life to…”

Sara and Janhvi have both worked with Karan. Janhvi will soon be seen in Mili, while Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s new film, opposite Vicky Kaushal.