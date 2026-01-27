Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Janhvi Kapoor praises Varun Dhawan’s performance in Border 2 after allegedly liking video dissing him: ‘I am so proud of you’
In her latest Instagram Story, actor Janhvi Kapoor praised Varun Dhawan's performance in Border 2, days after liking a post shading him on Instagram.
Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Border 2, has been facing social media trolling over his acting skills and smile. Amid this, a screenshot of an Instagram post criticising Varun went viral online. What drew particular attention was a “like” from his friend and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor, sparking speculation among Reddit users. However, Janhvi has now offered an indirect response to the trolls who questioned their friendship.
Janhvi shared an Instagram Story, lauding Varun’s performance in Border 2. “I am so proud of you @varundvn.. you KILLED IT. Goosebumps. and the whole team!!! What an experience,” she wrote. Varun re-shared the Story, clarifying that everything is fine between the two.
Janhvi Kapoor liked a post shading Varun Dhawan
The post that Janhvi Kapoor allegedly liked showed Varun Dhawan’s fans pouring milk over his poster to celebrate the success of Border 2. The caption under the clip read, “Varun Dhawan fans are seen pouring milk over his photo to celebrate Border 2’s success. While the enthusiasm is loud and clear, many are calling out the unnecessary wastage, pointing out that the milk could have been put to far better use by someone in need.”
Janhvi Kapoor has liked this post from official BollyBlindsNGossip insta about Varun Dhawan fans
by
u/estliphyuida23946 in
BollyBlindsNGossip
Later on, a screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor’s “like” along with the post was shared on a Reddit thread. “Sunny Sanskari ki nahi rahi Tulsi Kumari,” a user commented. Another person wrote, “Bruh I thought her and Varun liked each other.” However, a while later, netizens shared an update claiming that Janhvi had since unliked the post after it went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s close friend and Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt also praised his work in Border 2. “my dear friends has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame.. so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year! Congratulations to the entire team,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, while sharing a scene from the film.
Border 2 is inching towards Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The war drama also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles. Helmed by Anurag Singh, it is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border.
