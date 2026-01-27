Janhvi Kapoor praises Varun Dhawan’s performance in Border 2 after allegedly liking video dissing him: ‘I am so proud of you’

Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Border 2, has been facing social media trolling over his acting skills and smile. Amid this, a screenshot of an Instagram post criticising Varun went viral online. What drew particular attention was a “like” from his friend and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor, sparking speculation among Reddit users. However, Janhvi has now offered an indirect response to the trolls who questioned their friendship.

Janhvi shared an Instagram Story, lauding Varun’s performance in Border 2. “I am so proud of you @varundvn.. you KILLED IT. Goosebumps. and the whole team!!! What an experience,” she wrote. Varun re-shared the Story, clarifying that everything is fine between the two.