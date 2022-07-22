Janhvi Kapoor has playdate with Navya Naveil Nanda and Agastya Nanda in dad Boney Kapoor’s adorable throwback photo. See here

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday dusted off the family album and shared an old picture of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He shared the picture on Instagram, and also identified the two other children that Janhvi was playing with. They’re none other than siblings Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, the grandchildren of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

“Memories of childhood Agastya, Janhvi & Navya,” Boney wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. The picture showed an inquisitive Janhvi sitting between Navya and Agastya, who seemed to be lost in his own world. Boney often shares old pictures of his kids; he recently posted a picture of his eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor in the arms of her cousin Rhea Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor has two children with his first wife, the late Mona Shourie — Anshula Kapoor and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor — and two with his second wife, the late actor Sridevi — Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

While Arjun is prepping for the release of his new film Ek Villain Returns, due out in theatres next week; Janhvi will be seen in the crime comedy Good Luck Jerry, which will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on the same day as Ek Villain Returns.

Incidentally, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will make their acting debuts in the same film — director Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archie comics, titled The Archies. The film will also serve as the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. A protective Janhvi recently said in an interview that she will not tolerate any trolling directed at Khushi. She told India Today, “If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them.” Boney Kapoor is also going to make his full-fledged acting debut with director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film.