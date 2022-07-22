scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor has playdate with Navya Naveil Nanda and Agastya Nanda in dad Boney Kapoor’s adorable throwback photo. See here

Boney Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a precious throwback picture of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor playing with Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 1:09:11 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli NandaJanhvi Kapoor with Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. (Photo: Boney Kapoor/Instagram)

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday dusted off the family album and shared an old picture of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He shared the picture on Instagram, and also identified the two other children that Janhvi was playing with. They’re none other than siblings Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, the grandchildren of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

“Memories of childhood Agastya, Janhvi & Navya,” Boney wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. The picture showed an inquisitive Janhvi sitting between Navya and Agastya, who seemed to be lost in his own world. Boney often shares old pictures of his kids; he recently posted a picture of his eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor in the arms of her cousin Rhea Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

 

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi Kapoor ‘badly wanted’ to do The Archies: ‘I won’t tolerate any trolling against her’

Boney Kapoor has two children with his first wife, the late Mona Shourie — Anshula Kapoor and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor — and two with his second wife, the late actor Sridevi — Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

While Arjun is prepping for the release of his new film Ek Villain Returns, due out in theatres next week; Janhvi will be seen in the crime comedy Good Luck Jerry, which will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on the same day as Ek Villain Returns.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Incidentally, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will make their acting debuts in the same film — director Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archie comics, titled The Archies. The film will also serve as the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. A protective Janhvi recently said in an interview that she will not tolerate any trolling directed at Khushi. She told India Today, “If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them.” Boney Kapoor is also going to make his full-fledged acting debut with director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement