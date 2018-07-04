Janhvi Kapoor news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak. A Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, is helmed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan. The young actor plays the role of a Rajasthani girl in the movie. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie will hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.
Janhvi is all pepped up for the release of the movie and is doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around it alive. From featuring on the cover of magazines, attending press conferences to launching the songs of the film in different cities, the actor has done it all.
In an interview with Harper Bazaar, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that before making her Instagram account public she deleted all the older posts. "As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning," she said.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter promoted their July 20 release Dhadak on the sets of TV reality show, India's Best Dramebaaz. The two were spotted dancing on the title track of their film.