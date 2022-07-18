Janhvi Kapoor reveals she worries about being perceived as vulgar in pap photos after gym session: ‘People character assassinate you’

For actor Janhvi Kapoor, it’s not so much the pressure to look attractive all the time that takes a toll; instead it’s the constant worry about looking ‘put together’ as she says. She admitted that it is exhausting to be mindful of her clothing all the time, especially when she’s dressed casually or is photographed outside the gym. Janhvi, who is often papped at the gym, says she is rather concerned about getting photographed in a certain way that could be perceived as vulgar.

Speaking to Film Companion, Janhvi admitted that she didn’t feel the pressure of looking ‘hot’ all the time, and said that she does enjoy dressing up. After wondering whether she doesn’t feel this because she has normalised it, she opened up about her worries of being photographed in a particular way. “For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care about if ‘this is going to look vulgar’ if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me. I don’t care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don’t think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar. Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me.” However, she tries to not let it rile her. “It’s a small price to pay,” she added.

Janhvi stepped into Bollywood in 2018 with the film Dhadak, and has been in several projects since, including Gunjan Saxena, Roohi and Ghost Stories. She is gearing up for the release of her film Good Luck Jerry and is prepping for Bawal with Varun Dhawan as well. Recently, she made her second appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan with close friend Sara Ali Khan, where she talked about coming to terms with losing her mother, veteran actor Sridevi in 2018. Jahnvi revealed that she is happier than she has been in a while but confessed that she is yet to deal with her loss. “I don’t think I have dealt with it to be honest, and I should but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” she said.