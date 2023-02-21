scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartbreaking note for late mother Sridevi: ‘I still look for you everywhere mumma’

Ahead of Sridevi's fifth death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor posted an emotional note remembering her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother Sridevi with an emotional note. (Photo: Janhvi/Instagram)

It would be five years since Sridevi’s shocking death on February 24. Ahead of her death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking note remembering the iconic actor. The young actor mentioned how she does everything in a hope to make her mother proud.

“I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you❤️,” Janhvi wrote, along with sharing a photo with Sridevi.

Many of her friends and fans dropped heart and hug emojis on the post showing their love. Actor Narottam ChandraVanshi also had an advice for Janhvi as he wrote, “Next time you go on set, give your 200% in the shot, this was her first love, perform like she is watching you nd scolding you for not giving your best, give a shot that people see her in you, perform like she is still alive, inside you.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Talking about coping with the death of Sridevi, Janhvi, in an earlier interview, said the shoot of Dhadak gave her courage. “It hasn’t been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn’t for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways,” Janhvi told India Today.

As readers would know, Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018. After the news broke, there was an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity and millions who admired her work.

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the film Dhadak in 2018. It was released just a few months after Sridevi’s death. She has since worked on several high-profile films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and most recently, the crime comedy Good Luck Jerry and the survival thriller Mili. Next year, she’ll be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:33 IST
