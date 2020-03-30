Can still smell my mother in her dressing room: Janhvi Kapoor shares heartwarming note on self-isolation

Janhvi Kapoor shared a moving note on her social media handles. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor shared a moving note on her social media handles. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared a note, listing down everything that social-distancing has taught her, including a sense of liberation from the tools that promote self-validation.

“I’ve learnt that I feel my most liberated in this lockdown. It’s liberating to know you don’t really need all the things you thought you did. To be free from all the plans and anxieties, all the things I thought I needed to do and say and hear to feel good about myself. I’ve learnt that there are many hours in the day,” she begins.

The note also mentions her late mother, actor Sridevi and sister Khushi Kapoor. “I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I’ve learnt that I’m a better painter in my head than in real life. I’ve learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I’ve learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world. I’ve learnt that I don’t need a reformer to workout and stay fit. I’ve learnt that music can help you get through anything.”

Towards the end, Janhvi writes about her love for cinema. “I’ve learnt that I love movies. More than I love anything. I love watching them, and thinking about them and dreaming about them. I love life. And it’s precious, and fragile. And I’ve been blessed with a great one. I look forward to everything that this process is going to make me value again. I encourage all of u to be open to it if you can afford to because most people don’t know how they are going to survive this,” the note concluded.

