Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor said she yes to Mili because of dad Boney Kapoor: ‘He started crying…’

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared why she gave her nod to Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, and the reason behind it is her producer-father Boney Kapoor.

janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor as Mili. (Photo: Janhvi/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor‘s recent release Mili has opened to mixed reviews, with critics unanimously praising the actor’s central, grounding performance. While promoting Mili, Janhvi had shared why she gave her nod to the project, and the difficult time she endured while filming Mili. The film, however, has not worked as per expectations at the box office, earning between Rs 1.3-1.5 crore at the box office in 3 days. Final box office numbers are awaited.

Janhvi said that she was not sure whether she wanted to be a part of another remake, and had told her father and producer Boney Kapoor the same: “I said) ‘Papa, I don’t think we should make another remake.’ I just wanted to do something conventional. Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry were both heavy films, I just wanted to chill mentally. He said, ‘Yeah beta, you will chill only. It’s in the fridge,'” Janhvi told Bollywood Bubble.

“He (Boney Kapoor) got very emotional about Mili, he said even if you don’t do the film I will make it, I need to tell this story. He started crying on the phone. He said ‘you see the father and daughter in the film, it’s like me and you, beta. I saw you,'” Janhvi added.

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor reveals rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter texted to wish her well for Mili: ‘A part of us will always root for each other’

The actor also confessed that shooting Mili was no fun and games as she had a tough time during the filming.

“It was bad, it was traumatic. I fell sick once really badly, 30 per cent of the shoot I have done on heavy medication and painkillers. And the wrap thing you see in the trailer, once they were done I couldn’t pee the whole day because it took one hour to wrap me in it, and anyway when you’re cold you want to go (to the loo). I had fever, I was holding my pee and I was wrapped in that. It was really hard,” said the actor.

Janhvi now is looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:42:23 pm
