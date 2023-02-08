Janhvi Kapoor says she appreciates constructive feedback, but trolling hurts her: ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyu karti hai, nepotism ki bacchi?’

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in film industry by making some interesting choices very early in her career. For instance, she has till date not really played a typical ‘Bollywood heroine’ and she has hardly done a love story, barring maybe her Hindi film debut Dhadak, with Ishaan Khatter. However, Janhvi, daughter of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, still gets trolled for her heritage.

Speaking about the difference between trolling and actual criticism, the actor told Harpers Bazaar in a recent interview, “No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines…and unfortunately, people feed off of that.”

“You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?). It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that,” she added.

Janhvi also expressed her desire to do a commercial film as well as a love story. Citing the examples of her own mother, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, the actor stated, “I’m really looking forward to starring in a heartwarming love story. In hindsight, I don’t think I’ve portrayed conventional heroines on-screen, such as in a romcom. You know, where the actor just comes in, looks a certain way, and sings romantic songs—I haven’t had that. So, I’d like to be part of such a project, which, of course, does justice to me as an artist as well. Kareena (Kapoor Khan) in Jab We Met (2007), Alia (Bhatt) in pretty much all of her films, Deepika (Padukone) in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and Kajol, too! I think there is so much vivaciousness, liveliness, beauty, and romance that they lend to their films. My mother (Sridevi), and even Madhuri (Dixit Nene) ma’am, if I come to think of it.”

Adding that a mainstream heroine can both be commercial while being relatable, Janhvi said she wants to try everything, and has no desire to fit into any box. She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor won praise for her performance in her last release, Mili.