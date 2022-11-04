Janhvi Kapoor reveals ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter texted to wish her well for Mili: ‘A part of us will always root for each other’

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who made their Bollywood debut together with the film Dhadak in 2018, will be face-off at the box office this week, with Janhvi’s film Mili and Ishaan’s Phone Bhoot both releasing on November 4.

Speaking about the clash, Janhvi opened up on her equation with Ishaan, whom she was said to be dating, and also addressed if the clash affects her.

“I’ve seen the (Phone Bhoot) trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We (Ishaan and I) had spoken briefly when he (Ishaan) was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise, ” Janhvi told News18 in an interview.

Janhvi further added, “He (Ishaan) messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness (laughs). I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se. We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other.”

Mili stars Janhvi and actor Sunny Kaushal in lead roles, while Phone Bhoot has Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Janhvi and Ishaan were rumoured to be dating for some time after working together in Dhadak. In an interview earlier this year, Janhvi was asked if she was still in touch with Ishaan. The actor told RJ Siddharth Kannan that they’re both busy with their own lives now, but are still warm with each other when they meet. Janhvi had said, “In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny.”