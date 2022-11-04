scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor reveals ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter texted to wish her well for Mili: ‘A part of us will always root for each other’

Mili star Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her equation with Ishaan Khatter, and also addressed if her film clashing with Ishaan's Phone Bhoot affects her.

mili, phone boot Janhvi, IshaanJanhvi Kapoor’s film Mili and Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot are releasing together on November 4.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who made their Bollywood debut together with the film Dhadak in 2018, will be face-off at the box office this week, with Janhvi’s film Mili and Ishaan’s Phone Bhoot both releasing on November 4.

Speaking about the clash, Janhvi opened up on her equation with Ishaan, whom she was said to be dating, and also addressed if the clash affects her.

Also read |Phone Bhoot expected to perform better than Double XL and Mili, here’s what trade experts predict

“I’ve seen the (Phone Bhoot) trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We (Ishaan and I) had spoken briefly when he (Ishaan) was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise, ” Janhvi told News18 in an interview.

Dhadak box office collection day 8 Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut together with the film Dhadak.

Janhvi further added, “He (Ishaan) messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness (laughs). I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se. We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...
Fed hikes rates again: What it means for Indian markets, investorsPremium
Fed hikes rates again: What it means for Indian markets, investors
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Mili stars Janhvi and actor Sunny Kaushal in lead roles, while Phone Bhoot has Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Janhvi and Ishaan were rumoured to be dating for some time after working together in Dhadak. In an interview earlier this year, Janhvi was asked if she was still in touch with Ishaan. The actor told RJ Siddharth Kannan that they’re both busy with their own lives now, but are still warm with each other when they meet. Janhvi had said, “In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:56:09 am
Next Story

Fear of inmate committing crime on furlough not a strong enough ground to deny him leave, says HC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement