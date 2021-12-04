Janhvi Kapoor on facing trolling, criticism: ‘If some people have a problem with my gym shorts…’

Janhvi Kapoor opened up on criticism and trolling on social media, saying that while she gave it a lot of value at one point of time, but has realised that it has its own share of pros and cons. She also commented that she has faced this sort of criticism all her life.

Talking about the intense social media scrutiny, Janhvi said at an event held by Hindustan Times, “I gave it a lot of value at one point because I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of what the audience wants, what they’re saying, where I’m lacking, what I need to work on. I thought social media was a great platform to try and gauge that. But it has its positives and negatives. One also needs to identify that although many people are on social media, that still isn’t the majority of people’s voice. It’s a huge part of what they’re thinking but they are many things to take into account, there are many variables.”

She also said that as a family, they are used to criticism given their profession and public presence, “I’m used to the critiquing. I think I’ve been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it for a long time but you try to take from it what you can.”

The actor also opened up on how her post-gym photos get a lot of traction. “People tell me that they have seen all my gym looks. I want to tell them that’s not the only thing I do. You need to take it with a pinch of salt. I find it extremely flattering. It’s attention. If some people have a problem with my gym shorts and how I am looking, that’s okay because that’s not my job, that’s a consequence of my job.”