Janhvi Kapoor on Dhadak: Mom had wished I got a role like Sairat to do

Before filmmaker Karan Johar decided to launch Janhvi Kapoor with Dhadak, the debutant and her late mother Sridevi had discussed how a film like Sairat would be an ideal debut film. Janhvi made the revelation today at the trailer launch of Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi hit Sairat.

When asked if she could recollect the first time she watched Sairat, Janhvi said, “I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her, ‘I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it.’ I and mom had this big discussion about how even she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan) called and it happened.”

The debutant was also asked how much she missed Sridevi, who passed away in February this year.

“I definitely miss her today,” said a visibly emotional Janhvi.

She also spoke about the one professional advice given to her by Sridevi that will always stay with her. “The biggest tip is to work hard and feel every emotion,” said the newcomer.

2016 film Sairat was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles, the romantic drama was an instant hit.

When asked about the inevitable comparison between her and Rinku, Jahnvi said, “What Rinku did with that character, I don’t think any other actor can match it. But my character is very different from her character. I tried from the beginning to portray my character with a lot of honesty.”

Dhadak, which will arrive in theatres on July 20, is directed by Shashank Khaitan, whose last directorial venture was Dharma Productions’ Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

