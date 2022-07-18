scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor on Boney Kapoor’s acting debut: ‘If he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his brothers’ careers…’

Boney Kapoor will make his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

July 18, 2022 4:51:45 pm
boney kapoor kidsBoney Kapoor with his kids Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

After supporting his brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor in their film career, producer Boney Kapoor is ready to make his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Boney’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that she nudged him into taking up acting. The actor also added that if he didn’t have the responsibility of handling his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have been an actor.

Speaking to Film Companion, Janhvi said, “I said, ‘Do it. Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?’ I really think if he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have tried acting. You can tell. After work, he used to watch old music videos and act it out, and I remember mom would be like, ‘I am so glad that you didn’t become an actor, you’ll be so vain.’”

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is also set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. Asked what it is like to have three actors in the house, Janhvi said that Boney Kapoor has now understood what it is to be an actor now. “Although he’s been a producer and been around actors, I don’t think he has been privy to the waiting in the vanity van, the numerous takes and dialogues. It is a comfortable and glamorous job, but there are hardships. So I think he has a little more respect for what we do.” The actor added that she, Boney and Khushi haven’t been able to spend time together due to conflicting schedules.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Bawal in her kitty.

