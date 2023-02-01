scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
What does Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn’s bestie Orhan Awatramani do? ‘I am working, but I am working on myself’

Orry, who is most often seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn, recently described his profession as "singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator."

orry janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn share a strong bond with Orry. (Photo: Orry/Instagram)
The most regular face to be seen in every star kid’s pictures from a party or a vacation is Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry. Be it Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan or any other Gen-Z actor, Orry is omnipresent. His regular appearance at all these celebrity parties and vacation photos have made many think, ‘what does Orry do besides partying?’ Now, the man has answered the question himself.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan India, Orry shared that he works very hard. When the interviewer asked if he has a 9-5 job, he clarified, he is working, but on himself. During the interview, he said, “I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Orry, who is most often seen with Janhvi and Nysa, also shared that he is a master of many things. He cannot describe his profession as he is a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.”

The man whose LinkedIn profile describes him as “Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office” also clarified that he is “not friends with anyone in the film industry.” But people who he is friends with are his peers and not celebrities. He shared, “I am not friends with anyone in the film industry. The people I am friends with are my peers, they are all my age, and we went to school and college at the same time, I like to hold on to my friendships. It’s just that you highlight Bollywood people because they are more familiar faces.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

The only person from the film industry with whom Orry grew his friendship with is Bhumi Pednekar. Talking about her, he said, “We did not go to school together, we didn’t know each other until a couple of years ago, but we are very good friends. I am really close to her younger sister too. Hollywood people are not the easiest to befriend as they are not interested to meet random people.”

Orry also shared that he is a graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:23 IST
