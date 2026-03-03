Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Janhvi Kapoor says there is ‘no excuse’ for online ‘bullying, harassment’ against Arjun Kapoor: ‘They’re just using your name for clickbait, rage bait’
Janhvi Kapoor stated that people create and share such content on social media simply for audience engagement and not to actually sling mud at the celebrity in focus.
Although Janhvi Kapoor is a sport and takes criticism and trolling on social media in good spirit, she recently attested that there are times when people cross the line and insensitively attack the likes of her, meting out blatant harassment. Referring to the online bullying that her step-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, frequently faces, she maintained that such actions can’t be justified. She pointed out that the only way to avoid being affected by these attacks is, however, to steer clear of them and not take things to heart.
Janhvi Kapoor also stated that, in her experience, people create and share such content on social media simply for audience engagement and not to actually sling mud at the celebrity in focus. “From what I understand about social media culture, is that everyone wants prominence, views and virality. So, if they are making content about you, you’re just a scapegoat; they’re just using your name for clickbait, rage bait and whatever else it is to further their engagement. That’s the only purpose you serve, and once you look at it from that lens, you understand that what they’re saying about you has nothing to do with you. Then you start taking that less to your heart,” she shared during a conversation with Grazia.
Further maintaining that there’s no point in being sensitive about such things, as they are most often pointless, she added, “Everyone’s doing what they have to, sab ghar chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai. You need to be transactional – nothing is that deep. It’s stupid to occupy your brain for more than five minutes with this.”
Janhvi Kapoor, nonetheless, admitted that social media negativity can be upsetting at times when it crosses the line into harassment, which she said she has seen happen with her step-brother, Arjun Kapoor. “Of course, it hurts to feel misunderstood, or when it turns into bullying and harassment, the way I’ve seen happen with my brother sometimes. There’s no excuse for that kind of behaviour. Negativity fuels negativity, and you just have to remove yourself from it.”
‘I was underconfident for first four years of my career’
Although she appears very content, level-headed, and focused now, Janhvi maintained that it wasn’t the case until a few years ago. She also mentioned that she went through an emotional rollercoaster during the first few years of her career, which commenced soon after the tragic and untimely demise of her mother, superstar Sridevi. The Homebound star said, “To be very honest, I was quite underconfident for the first three-four years of my career. And now that I’m reflecting on it, I associated being excited and passionate about dressing up with my time with her (Sridevi), that I lost interest in it (after her passing).”
After her appearance in director Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on the Telugu sports action drama Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan as the male lead.
