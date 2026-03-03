Janhvi Kapoor says there is ‘no excuse’ for online ‘bullying, harassment’ against Arjun Kapoor: ‘They’re just using your name for clickbait, rage bait’

Although Janhvi Kapoor is a sport and takes criticism and trolling on social media in good spirit, she recently attested that there are times when people cross the line and insensitively attack the likes of her, meting out blatant harassment. Referring to the online bullying that her step-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, frequently faces, she maintained that such actions can’t be justified. She pointed out that the only way to avoid being affected by these attacks is, however, to steer clear of them and not take things to heart.

Janhvi Kapoor also stated that, in her experience, people create and share such content on social media simply for audience engagement and not to actually sling mud at the celebrity in focus. “From what I understand about social media culture, is that everyone wants prominence, views and virality. So, if they are making content about you, you’re just a scapegoat; they’re just using your name for clickbait, rage bait and whatever else it is to further their engagement. That’s the only purpose you serve, and once you look at it from that lens, you understand that what they’re saying about you has nothing to do with you. Then you start taking that less to your heart,” she shared during a conversation with Grazia.