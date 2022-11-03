Janhvi Kapoor: Nitesh Tiwari has spoiled me as an actor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor says she is grateful to her Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari for challenging her as a performer. The romance drama, also starring Varun Dhawan, marks Janhvi’s first collaboration with Dangal and Chhichhore fame director.

The 25-year-old actor said working with Tiwari has renewed her faith in her abilities.

“Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person.

“And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more,” Janhvi told PTI in an interview.

The actor, known for films like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Good Luck Jerry, also praised her co-star Varun Dhawan.

“I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side in me which I didn’t know existed,” Janhvi said, adding that he advised her to take up “more commercial and massy films”.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Mili, a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. The Hindi version is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who had helmed the 2019 original.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie is scheduled to be released on Friday.