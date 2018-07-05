Janhvi Kapoor news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 20. Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 20.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak. A Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, is helmed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan. The young actor plays the role of a Rajasthani girl in the movie. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie will hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.

Janhvi is ready for the release of the movie and is doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around it alive. From featuring on the cover of magazines, attending press conferences to launching the songs of the film in different cities, the actor has done it all.