Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Janhvi Kapoor news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor: Want to know everything about your favourite Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Dhadak actor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 9:24:29 am
jhanvi kapoor Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 20.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak. A Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, is helmed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan. The young actor plays the role of a Rajasthani girl in the movie. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie will hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.

Janhvi is ready for the release of the movie and is doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around it alive. From featuring on the cover of magazines, attending press conferences to launching the songs of the film in different cities, the actor has done it all.

Live Blog

Janhvi Kapoor: Follow all the latest updates about late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

09:24 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Pehli Baar will be unveiled today

Pehli Baar, the third track from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak, will be unveiled today.

