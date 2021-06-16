Janhvi Kapoor’s new beachside photos set internet on fire, fans ask ‘who’s the boy?’

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to win the Instagram game and her updates are a proof of it. On Wednesday, the actor treated her fans to some gorgeous beachside photos of herself. Sharing the stills, she wrote, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.” Her post received comments from many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others.

Janhvi is seen posing against the sunset in the photos. While her followers praised her photos in the comment section, some of them asked who was the boy she was vacationing with.

See Janhvi Kapoor’s photos here:

Here’s a picture of Janhvi Kapoor that has left her fans curious. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Here’s a picture of Janhvi Kapoor that has left her fans curious. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

During the lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor has sure taken her social media game up a notch. Earlier, she made headlines for her dance moves on a reel, which also featured her friend and fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Her fans also saw the creative side when she shared a picture of herself with a painting.

On the work front, Janhvi wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry earlier this year. “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you – is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything,” she wrote.

The actor, whose horror-comedy Roohi released earlier this year, also has Dostana 2 to her credit.