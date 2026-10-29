Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘never take her to concert’ advice to Veer Pahariya sparks Tara Sutaria buzz

Janhvi Kapoor has caught the internet’s attention with her dating advice to Veer Pahariya on Koffee With Karan 9. When host Karan Johar asked her what advice she would give Veer, Janhvi replied, “Never take her to a concert.” Her comment has led to speculation that she was referring to Veer’s ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, and the controversy surrounding her appearance at an AP Dhillon concert.

Janhvi appeared on the show with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan. During the conversation, she also acknowledged her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, Veer’s brother.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Janhvi what dating advice she would give Veer. Her response was “Never take her to a concert.” The response quickly caught the attention of viewers.

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Many social media users linked Janhvi’s remark to the controversy involving Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon. One user commented, “She’s clearly throwing shade at Tara.”

Another wrote, “Janhvi needs to hesitate.” A third user commented, “Girl u started another controversy”, while another said, “She was highkey mean here while pretending to be a girl’s girl.”

However, Janhvi did not mention Tara by name or explain what prompted her comment.

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What happened at Tara Sutaria’s AP Dhillon concert?

In December 2025, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert to perform their song Thodi Si Daaru. A video showing the singer hugging Tara and kissing her on the cheek went viral on social media.

Some viewers questioned Veer’s reaction to the interaction, leading to speculation about his relationship with Tara. The discussion grew as clips of his expressions circulated online.

Tara later criticised what she described as false narratives and paid PR campaigns. She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer also responded to the viral video, saying that the footage of his reaction was from a different part of the concert. He commented, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers.”

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A look at Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship

Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025. Rumours about their relationship grew after they were spotted together on several occasions and were reportedly seen holidaying in Italy. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July 2025.

Reports later suggested that the couple had parted ways in January 2026, following months of dating. However, neither has publicly confirmed the exact reason for their reported breakup.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about Shikhar Pahariya

During the same episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Janhvi also spoke about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. She recalled how he supported her after her mother, actor Sridevi, died in 2018.

Janhvi revealed that although she and Shikhar were not officially dating at the time, he took half a semester off from his studies in London and returned to Mumbai to be there for her. She later learnt that he had moved to a friend’s house in Juhu for a month so he could stay nearby in case she needed him.