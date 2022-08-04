scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor reveals Nayanthara said she is ‘rooting for her’ after watching Good Luck Jerry: ‘That’s huge…’

Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her latest film Good Luck Jerry, says that she doesn't think that any of Sridevi's songs should be recreated.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 1:46:24 pm
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor starred in the remake of Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor was rather emotional after  Nayanthara’s reaction to Good Luck Jerry, which is the remake of South actor’s 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Good Luck Jerry had an OTT release last week and has received much praise from critics for its successful attempt at black comedy.

Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her and said ‘thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.'”

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a ‘dysfunctional family drama’ with Arjun Kapoor: ‘We bump into each other and realise we are brother-sister’

She added, “And she actually replied which was very exciting to me and she said that ‘best of luck, and rooting for you,’ and she said ‘proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.’ I was like that’s a big one, that’s a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied.”

While Bollywood now has the trend of remixing classics that receive mixed to negative reactions, actor Janhvi doesn’t wish to recreate any of mom’s Sridevi songs. Janhvi says that she doesn’t think that any of Sridevi’s songs should be recreated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

In the same interview, Janhvi was asked which song of Sridevi’s should be remixed, she answered firmly, “I don’t think any of mom’s songs should be remixed.”

Janhvi has several films in the pipeline, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The duo has shared numerous photos from their European shoots, giving an insight into their fun-filled dynamic. Speaking about this, Janhvi said, “But you know, Varun does this. When he hangs out with you, he speaks to you, you are the most important person in his life and he has the most fun with you. When Good Luck was getting good reviews, the first person I felt like was calling was him, he really makes you feel like he’s rooting for you all the time. We don’t know each other that well, but I really enjoy his company.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:46:24 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

5

Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement