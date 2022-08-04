Janhvi Kapoor reveals Nayanthara said she is ‘rooting for her’ after watching Good Luck Jerry: ‘That’s huge…’

August 4, 2022 1:46:24 pm
Janhvi Kapoor was rather emotional after Nayanthara’s reaction to Good Luck Jerry, which is the remake of South actor’s 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Good Luck Jerry had an OTT release last week and has received much praise from critics for its successful attempt at black comedy.
Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her and said ‘thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.'”
She added, “And she actually replied which was very exciting to me and she said that ‘best of luck, and rooting for you,’ and she said ‘proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.’ I was like that’s a big one, that’s a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied.”
While Bollywood now has the trend of remixing classics that receive mixed to negative reactions, actor Janhvi doesn’t wish to recreate any of mom’s Sridevi songs. Janhvi says that she doesn’t think that any of Sridevi’s songs should be recreated.
In the same interview, Janhvi was asked which song of Sridevi’s should be remixed, she answered firmly, “I don’t think any of mom’s songs should be remixed.”
Janhvi has several films in the pipeline, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The duo has shared numerous photos from their European shoots, giving an insight into their fun-filled dynamic. Speaking about this, Janhvi said, “But you know, Varun does this. When he hangs out with you, he speaks to you, you are the most important person in his life and he has the most fun with you. When Good Luck was getting good reviews, the first person I felt like was calling was him, he really makes you feel like he’s rooting for you all the time. We don’t know each other that well, but I really enjoy his company.”
