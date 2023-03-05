Janhvi Kapoor says she gets a lot of opportunities: ‘Izzat abhi tak nahi mili’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has often talked about the privileges of being a star-kid, said that despite getting ample opportunities, she is yet to earn the respect of the audience. Janhvi, who said that she is ‘unapologetic’ for her identity, talked about the traumas and the responsibilities that follow.

In an interaction with Barkha Dutt as part of We The People event, Janhvi was asked about how she chooses her scripts and the thought process behind it. The actor replied and said, “I think it might hurt my ego a bit to be inconsequential in a film. I believe I have more to offer and I want to prove to myself that I can take up new challenges and emerge from it. Somewhere it comes down to the line that ‘Mujhe mauke bohot mile hai, par izzat abhi tak nahi mila,’ (I have got a lot of opportunities, but I am yet to earn the respect) and I think that’s what I am working for, in my own eyes. It takes a lot to build perception and then break it.”

The actor also spoke about how she works hard to deal with the entire nepotism narrative but added that she occasionally feels traumatised. She told Mojo Story, “I don’t know how alienating it might be for me to sit and talk about being traumatised in my designer saree, taking a first class flight to shoot a Dharma film. It is important to recognize that, but it is just as important to recognize that trauma does not always mean the struggle to put food on your table. That might be the most relatable struggle.”

Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.