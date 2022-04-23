Janhvi Kapoor credits her family members as her mentors, says success ‘can lead to disillusions’

Janhvi Kapoor has only appeared in a few films as of now but the actor has an interesting line-up for the upcoming year with films like Mili, Bawaal, Dostana 2, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Good Luck Jerry. In a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about how her immediate family members – father Boney, sisters Khushi and Anshula, and brother Arjun are her mentors in life.

Talking to Khush magazine, Janhvi shared that she is “most afraid of becoming repetitive and complacent” and looks up to her family members for guidance. “My sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, as well as my dad and Arjun bhaiya are my mentors. Their opinion matters the most to me and they are the most comforting people in my life,” she said.

And while she respects the opinions of her family members, the Roohi actor relies on her own wisdom to take the final call. “I have realised everyone is ready to give you their piece of mind. More often than not, they are wishing the best for you, but your experience is so individual to who you are and your journey is so different from everyone else’s so no one is going to know how you’re feeling and what you’re thinking. You need to have that wisdom to gauge a situation,” she said.

Janhvi has appeared in a few films until now and acknowledged that she is yet to reach a place where she sees extreme success or extreme failure but believes that she “will be prepared because I feel it is counterproductive to your growth and as an artist. And it can lead to many kinds of disillusions and I would like to keep that in check.”

Janhvi was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s 2021 film Roohi.