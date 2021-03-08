Janhvi Kapoor’s manager stops fan from taking selfie with actor, this is how she resolved the situation. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. She landed in the city after wrapping up the schedule of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, which is being shot in Punjab. As soon as she stepped out of the airport, fans flooded Janhvi for a selfie.

A video of the actor’s manager losing his cool at one of the Janhvi’s fans has gone viral. The video shows a man trying to take a picture with Janhvi as she was walking away, but the 24-year-old actor’s manager pushed his phone away as he was getting too close to the actor.

The manager is heard telling the fan, “Mat karo bhai, Covid ka time hai.” The fans were not seen wearing a mask. Even Janhvi was seen without a mask on. But as soon as this event took place, Janhvi, who must have felt bad for the fan, walked back and stood next to him to take a selfie.

Janhvi, who recently celebrated her birthday, was welcomed home with a surprise birthday bash, organised by her sister Anshula Kapoor. Janhvi shared a few pictures on Instagram stories thanking Anshula for such a sweet surprise. The actor, who had a working birthday this year, celebrated the special day with Good Luck Jerry’s team on the sets of the film.

On the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to the release of her film Roohi. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Roohi will head to the theatres on March 11.