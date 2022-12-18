Janhvi Kapoor makes rare public appearance with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor made a rare public appearance with alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on Saturday. The two, who are rumoured to be dating again, were spotted at an event where they were seen in a deep conversation with her cousin Mohit Marwah.

A paparazzo account posted a video and a few photos of Janhvi and Shikhar from the event. The two seemed to be quite comfortable in each other’s presence and were seen socialising with others at the function. While Janhvi was dressed in a beige dress with a matching coat, Shikhar opted to wear a sequined jacket.

Fans dropped cheeky comments on the post as one wrote, “Are bhai dil tod diya aapne to (You have broken our hearts, brother), while another wondered about Orry, Janhvi’s another rumoured partner, as they replied, “Orry kon hai phir?”

On Saturday, Janhvi shared pictures of her looks at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. Dressed in a black bodycon with matching gloves, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous. Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Abdu Rozik and Shikhar Pahariya were quick to post compliments on the photos. Shikhar had written “Ma cherie” with a heart emoji on the post. The French word in English means ‘My sweetheart’.

Earlier this month, the couple was also discreetly holidaying in Maldives together. While neither Janhvi, nor Shikhar shared pictures with one another, fans compared posts shared by Janhvi and those by Shikhar, and came to a conclusion that they were indeed together at the beach destination.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Reportedly Shikhar and Janhvi were dating for a while and then parted ways. In fact Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7 almost confirmed the dating rumours, but Janhvi had then said that she’s single. Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted together since Diwali.