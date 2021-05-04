Janhvi Kapoor shares her mag cover shot in Maldives, issues clarification: ‘Pre committed, shot before lockdown’

Janhvi Kapoor shared the cover of a travel magazine for which she shot in the Maldives. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the Maldives last month as she shared updates from her vacation on social media. But, it seems the young actor didn’t only go there for fun, she was there for a professional commitment. The Roohi actor did a photoshoot for a travel magazine in the nation of islands.

Recently, Janhvi shared the cover of a magazine featuring herself. For it, she donned a shimmery bikini and left her hair loose. The actor looked scintillating in the picture and the cover of the magazine read, “Janhvi Kapoor sizzles at The Westin Maldives.”

Sharing the magazine cover on social media, Janhvi clarified the photoshoot took place ahead of the lockdown and she is posting it since she ‘pre-committed’ for it. The caption of her latest post read, “Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong 🤗”.

The Instagram handle of the magazine shared a BTS video from the photoshoot where Janhvi impressed with her fashion game. She looked ravishing in her beachwear as she struck poses for the camera. The magazine also released a clarification about the shoot as it mentioned along with the video, “This shoot took place before the second wave of the COVID crisis hit India.”

Before sharing the travel magazine cover, Janhvi also grabbed attention for her bridal look where she looked like an epitome of elegance in traditional wear.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the horror-comedy Roohi. She now has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 in her kitty.