Janhvi Kapoor admits she asked for one blunder on Koffee with Karan to be edited out: ‘I got overexcited…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor admitted in a new interview that the flirtatious vibe that she shared with her first co-star Ishaan Khatter was ‘mutual’. Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut opposite Ishaan, the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, in the 2018 film Dhadak.

While chatting with Janice Sequeira, Janhvi participated in a round of Never Have I Ever. She was asked if she’s ever been hit on by a co-star. She said instantly, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course. One is a safe answer, so yes.” And as a clue, Janhvi proceeded to sing lines from the song “Zingaat.” She added, “It was mutual, even I was hitting.”

Janhvi and Ishaan were rumoured to be dating for some time after the film. In a recent interview, she was asked if she’s still in touch with him. She told RJ Siddharth Kannan that they’re both busy with their own lives now, but are still warm with each other when they meet. “In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny,’” she said.

As the Never Have I Ever game continued, Janhvi also spoke about doxxing herself in a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, when she not only revealed that she has a Finsta, but also blurted out what the handle is called. She said that she asked for the blunder to be edited out, but it wasn’t. And now, she gets mails warning her that people are trying to hack into her account. “I know I got overexcited and exposed my fake ID on Koffee with Karan… It’s not cool! Stop trying to hack my ID… I didn’t mean to (reveal it) and I said also, I said please cut that part out.”

Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee with Karan with Sara Ali Khan. She was most recently seen in the dark comedy Good Luck Jerry, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar last month.