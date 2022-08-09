Janhvi Kapoor admits she asked for one blunder on Koffee with Karan to be edited out: ‘I got overexcited…’

August 9, 2022 12:04:21 pm
Actor Janhvi Kapoor admitted in a new interview that the flirtatious vibe that she shared with her first co-star Ishaan Khatter was ‘mutual’. Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut opposite Ishaan, the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, in the 2018 film Dhadak.
While chatting with Janice Sequeira, Janhvi participated in a round of Never Have I Ever. She was asked if she’s ever been hit on by a co-star. She said instantly, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course. One is a safe answer, so yes.” And as a clue, Janhvi proceeded to sing lines from the song “Zingaat.” She added, “It was mutual, even I was hitting.”
Janhvi and Ishaan were rumoured to be dating for some time after the film. In a recent interview, she was asked if she’s still in touch with him. She told RJ Siddharth Kannan that they’re both busy with their own lives now, but are still warm with each other when they meet. “In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny,’” she said.
As the Never Have I Ever game continued, Janhvi also spoke about doxxing herself in a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, when she not only revealed that she has a Finsta, but also blurted out what the handle is called. She said that she asked for the blunder to be edited out, but it wasn’t. And now, she gets mails warning her that people are trying to hack into her account. “I know I got overexcited and exposed my fake ID on Koffee with Karan… It’s not cool! Stop trying to hack my ID… I didn’t mean to (reveal it) and I said also, I said please cut that part out.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee with Karan with Sara Ali Khan. She was most recently seen in the dark comedy Good Luck Jerry, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar last month.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Meet the pilot who quit flying because of the climate crisis
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
Apple iOS 16 developer beta 5 brings back option to see battery percentage in status bar
Private sector should boost R&D: CEA Nageswaran
Italy: World War II bomb found in Po River detonated safely
Pune: Cab driver robbed by passengers; 2 arrested
One-two many member cabinets
Manoj Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers
West Delhi launches project to provide transgenders with jobs in hospitality sector
Goa board to conduct 2022-23 board exams term wise; schedule released