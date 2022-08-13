scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary: ‘Miss you more and more every day’

Sridevi passed away in 2018 while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. She was born on August 13, 1963 as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

August 13, 2022 11:13:39 am
On Sridevi’s 59th birth anniversary on Saturday, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered with heartwarming social media posts. Sridevi passed away in 2018 while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. She was born on August 13, 1963 as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

Janhvi shared a childhood picture of herself with her mother. In the adorable photo, Sridevi is seen embracing the little Janhvi while smiling for the camera. Janhvi captioned the post, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever.”

As Janhvi posted the photo, many including Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Sunny Kaushal showered her with a lot of love and dropped many heart emojis in the comments section.

 

Khushi Kapoor also posted a beautiful picture of herself with Sridevi.

Khushi Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram.

A few days back, when Janhvi appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, she shared how her life was like a “dream” when her mother was alive. She said, “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream.”

Jahnvi further shared that she is happier than she has been in a while but confessed that she is yet to deal with the loss. “I don’t think I have dealt with it to be honest, and I should but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” she said.

