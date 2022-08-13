Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary: ‘Miss you more and more every day’

On Sridevi’s 59th birth anniversary on Saturday, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered with heartwarming social media posts. Sridevi passed away in 2018 while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. She was born on August 13, 1963 as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

Janhvi shared a childhood picture of herself with her mother. In the adorable photo, Sridevi is seen embracing the little Janhvi while smiling for the camera. Janhvi captioned the post, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever.”

As Janhvi posted the photo, many including Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Sunny Kaushal showered her with a lot of love and dropped many heart emojis in the comments section.

Khushi Kapoor also posted a beautiful picture of herself with Sridevi.

A few days back, when Janhvi appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, she shared how her life was like a “dream” when her mother was alive. She said, “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream.”

Jahnvi further shared that she is happier than she has been in a while but confessed that she is yet to deal with the loss. “I don’t think I have dealt with it to be honest, and I should but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” she said.