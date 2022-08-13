Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary: ‘Miss you more and more every day’

August 13, 2022 11:13:39 am
On Sridevi’s 59th birth anniversary on Saturday, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered with heartwarming social media posts. Sridevi passed away in 2018 while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. She was born on August 13, 1963 as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.
Janhvi shared a childhood picture of herself with her mother. In the adorable photo, Sridevi is seen embracing the little Janhvi while smiling for the camera. Janhvi captioned the post, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever.”
As Janhvi posted the photo, many including Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Sunny Kaushal showered her with a lot of love and dropped many heart emojis in the comments section.
View this post on Instagram
Khushi Kapoor also posted a beautiful picture of herself with Sridevi.
A few days back, when Janhvi appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, she shared how her life was like a “dream” when her mother was alive. She said, “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Jahnvi further shared that she is happier than she has been in a while but confessed that she is yet to deal with the loss. “I don’t think I have dealt with it to be honest, and I should but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Latest News
Dyson V15 Detect review: More power and intelligence in your daily cleaner
RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflected gender parity, a crucial cornerstone of a just society
NTA NEET UG: Check last five years’ qualifying cut-off
‘Not true at all’: Karan Johar denies Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comments about him prying into her personal life off-camera
Mumbai woman loses Rs 40 lakh in ‘crypto firm’, says Bollywood singer’s presence influenced her
EPL Gameweek 2: Chelsea-Tottenham clash in early blockbuster, under pressure Manchester United aim for first win, Arsenal look to keep form going
Mumbai: Traffic curbs on Sunday for Amrit Mahotsav freedom run
There are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 cricket than Mohammed Shami: Ricky Ponting
Messi not shortlisted for Ballon D’or for the first time since 2005
Facebook, Instagram inject ‘tracking code’ in in-app browser to monitor usage: Report
By chance, AP reporter on scene to witness Rushdie attack New York