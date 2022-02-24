Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor share emotional posts on Sridevi’s death anniversary: ‘Hate another year added to life without you’

On Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary today, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered her with emotional posts on social media. Sridevi died in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a photo from her childhood with Sridevi, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

Khushi Kapoor too shared a childhood picture of herself with Sridevi, where she is sitting on her mother’s lap, and added a white heart emoji.

Sridevi’s husband, producer Boney Kapoor, often shares fond memories of his late wife on Instagram. On Sridevi’s third death anniversary, the producer revealed how has been coping with the loss of his wife, his “anchor”. In an interview, Boney has said that he is flooded with Sridevi’s memories and is not looking for closure. Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub.

In an interview with Gulf News, he had said, “I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996. Their first daughter Janhvi was born 1997 and Khushi in 2000.

In a career-spanning over five decades, Sridevi had acted in over 300 films, and was the recipient of several prestigious awards. She had starred in varying genres, including comedies, thrillers and romantic dramas. Her last release was Mom.