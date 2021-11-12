Janhvi Kapoor does the ‘lungi dance’ with Khushi Kapoor on a Dubai beach, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing Dubai with her sister Khushi Kapoor and their friend Orhan Awatramani. Ever since she landed in the city, she has been sharing pictures on her Instagram account. From going on a desert safari to conducting photoshoots at the beach, the trio seems to be having a great time on their holiday.

On Thursday, Janhvi posted a series of photos as she slipped into a bikini and sarong at nighttime. She posed with Khushi and splashed around in the water. Janhvi captioned the post, “Lungi dance 💃🏻 🌹.”

Janhvi’s pictures got the attention of her industry colleagues and friends. While designer Manish Malhotra left heart emojis in the comments section of the post, Kiara Advani wrote, “Ufff🔥.” Khushi also commented on the photo and wrote, “Wow.”

In a post on her own Instagram account, Khushi made a reference to a popular Jay-Z song lyric, and wrote in her caption, “99 problems but the beach ain’t one🕺🏻”

Earlier, Janhvi and Khushi had also shared photos from their desert safari. Janhvi wrote in her cheeky caption, “Dessert in the desert 🏜.” Their pictures got a lot of love from the Kapoor family. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Karan Boolani left heart emojis in the comments section.

Janhvi will next be seen in director Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. She also has the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.