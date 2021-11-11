Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor call themselves ‘dessert in the desert’ as they enjoy dune safari in Dubai, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are having a fun time as they are presently enjoying the sand dune safari in Dubai. Janhvi shared a string of pictures from their evening in the desert and wrote, “Dessert in the desert 🏜.”

Janhvi, in the pictures, is seen zooming off on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride along with her younger sister Khushi and a friend. Janhvi and Khushi were seen twinning in brown tops and denim shorts as they spent some fun time in the scenic locale.

Khushi also shared some photos of herself and Janhvi posing in the desert, and a video of their ATV rides. She captioned her Instagram post, “Vroom vroom🏎.” Anshula Kapoor was one of the first people to comment on Khushi’s post as she dropped a bunch of fire emojis while Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “Dhoom Machale.” Their uncle Sanjay Kapoor left heart emojis on the post.

Producer Boney Kapoor and his family recently received the 10-year golden visa from the Dubai government. Since then, the Kapoor family has been spending a lot of time in Dubai.

What is golden visa and who is eligible?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had initiated this step in order to keep the ‘great minds’ in the Gulf country to further its progress.

In 2019, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, thereby enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business. It is open to investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents the likes of researchers, medical professionals and those within the scientific and knowledge fields, and remarkable students.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao. She now has a bunch of films in the pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.