Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor are in London, see sisters’ fun selfie

It is a holiday time for the young Kapoor sisters of Bollywood. We are talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. In the past, we have seen photos of Kareena-Karisma and Sonam-Rhea but Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula seem to be giving some major sister goals to all.

Anshula’s Instagram story on Thursday had a picture with her half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi, and the photo is going viral. These kids of Boney Kapoor were joined by Bollywood director and producer Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi. All the girls looked super happy and excited in the selfie and do not miss the doggy filter on Janhvi’s face.

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak was recently launched. Ever since Sridevi’s sudden demise in February this year, we have seen how Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have stood by Khushi, Janhavi and father Boney.

Earlier, Boney had shared this London vacation plans with Mumbai Mirror where he said, “Yes, we are in London for five-six days. Janhvi and Khushi are with me, Anshula had arrived earlier. Arjun will spend a day with us before leaving for Mumbai.”

For a while now, we have seen these Kapoor sisters and brother Arjun gelling well. At cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding too, we saw a beautiful family picture of all.

We are waiting for more photos from this London vacation.

