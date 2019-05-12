Happy Mother’s Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan share heartwarming posts for their mothers

Janhvi Kapoor, on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, shared an adorable childhood photo with her late mother Sridevi. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day.”

The Dhadak actor lost her mother last year in February. Sridevi passed away after accidental drowning while she was in Dubai to attend a wedding. In the photo, Janhvi is seen sitting in Sridevi’s lap wearing her gold necklace. The mother-daughter duo look lovely in their traditional outfits.

Not only Janhvi, but many other celebrities wished their mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. From Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Soha Ali Khan to Dia Mirza and Genelia D’Souza, all wrote heartwarming messages for their mothers on social media.

Soha Ali Khan, who embraced motherhood in 2017, shared how a mother’s love is “pure and unconditional”. Posting a picture with daughter Inaaya and mother Sharmila Tagore, she wrote, “It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family – that your heart will never be yours again … it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️#happymothersday.”

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who lives away from her mother, wrote on Instagram, “Missing my mama 🌸 happy mummy’s day!”

Genelia D’Souza shared photos of both her mother and mother-in-law and expressed her gratitude towards them.

Each day you embrace life, live it fully and fight the odds you inspire and strengthen me. I am because you are. #MothersDay @DeepaMirza pic.twitter.com/qQgcukJZA6 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 12, 2019

I am because you are. #Shaukat Kaifi. Happy Mothers Day😘😘 pic.twitter.com/9zViAaOHPj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 12, 2019

