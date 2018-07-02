Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018

You cannot miss these photos of Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kishwer Merchant

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: July 2, 2018 7:39:13 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kishwer Merchant photos See latest photos of Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and others.

Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotion of her debut Bollywood film Dhadak, shared a stunning photo today. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is seen with his friends in this Instagram photo. karisma kapoor Karisma Kapoor showed off her red iPhone 8 Plus on Instagram. Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty are in Spain. Here is a photo of their gala time together. Vaibhavi Merchant, srk Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant posted a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Directed the show for #akashshlokaengagement Thank you @iamsrk for making it special…you are special❤️love you.” Ekta Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar Ekta Kapoor recently posed for a selfie with Sakshi Tanwar. Ekta shared the photo with the caption, “A pout and a smile with glee …. a little me and a little we…. a happy Sunday with Sakshi.” Karan Kundrra Sharing the photo, Karan Kundrra wrote, “I walk alone.. I walk slowly.. but never backwards!!” Karan Tacker Karan Tacker shared a glimpse of his ‘don’t mess with me’ face. Kishwer Merchant Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her vacation. Kishwer Merchant Kishwer shared this photo with the caption, “Happiness = clear skies, white sand and blue waters 🥂.” kritika kamra Kritika Kamra is also on a vacation. kritika kamra Kritika Kamra looked beautiful in this photo. Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar 2 Newlyweds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are on a vacation. Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Ankita Konwar shared this photo with the caption, “With my angel over the Douro river in the historic city of #porto !! #forever #theultrahusband #familytime❤️ #santiagodecompostela.” sushant singh rajput Sushant Singh Rajput seemed to be lost in thought in his latest photo.

